Oregon COVID cases, hospitalizations start downward trend

Infections, hospitalizations and deaths trended downward for the third straight week, according to Oregon Health Authority in its Thursday, Feb. 10 update.

The state health authority reported 22 deaths, the same as the day before, and 6,344 have died with COVID-19-related illness in Oregon since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 3,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 671,923.

Oregon's rolling, seven-day average of new cases sunk to 3,214 — that average was 8,214 on Jan. 20.

Linn County reported on Thursday 193 news cases for a total of 24,997. Benton County saw 96 new cases, bring its total to 14,159. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 225 in Linn County and 59 in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, 1,007 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 35 fewer than the prior report; 172 are occupying intensive care unit beds, four 4 more than the day before. Seventy-six patients were on ventilators, according to OHA data.

Patients fill 634 adult ICU beds, with the remaining 54, or 9%, available. Meanwhile, 246 of 4,262 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied — a 5% availability rate. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

Three adult ICU beds were available in the region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties (3%) and 24 adult non-ICU beds available (4%).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 8,683 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 7,159 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 202,001 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 77.1 million.

There were 2,869 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 910,373, according to the CDC.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.