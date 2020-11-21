Oregon daily virus case load passes 1,500

State health officials Saturday reported 1,509 coronovirus, a record by more than 200.
In addition to the news confirmed and presumptive cases the Oregon Health Authority reported seven new deaths, which increases the state’s tool to 819.
The 1,509 new cases, which betters the 1,306 reported Friday, brings the state’s total to 63,668, an increase of nearly 20,000 since Nov. 1. Nationwide there have been 12,059,686 cases and 255,800 deaths.
A total of 45 of the new cases were reported in Linn County, breaking the old mark of 34 set Nov. 14. The county has had 1,233 cases and 18 deaths. Benton County reported 22 new cases, its second highest total, trailing only the 28 of Sept. 19, the first move-in day at Oregon State University. Benton has 702 cases and seven deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (9), Clackamas (122), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (4), Deschutes (35), Douglas (37), Grant (11), Harney (3), Hood River (6), Jackson (63), Jefferson (8), Josephine (16), Klamath (20), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (4), Malheur (27), Marion (124), Morrow (10), Multnomah (414), Polk (42), Umatilla (40), Union (31), Wasco (14), Washington (223), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (60).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
The seven new deaths came from individuals who ranged in age from 75 to 86. Four of the deaths were in Jackson County, with the remaining fatalities reported in Douglas, Washington and Columbia. Six of the seven had underlying medical conditions.
Multnomah County leads the state with 209 cases. Marion is next at 127, with Washington at 96 and Clackamas at 76. Just six of Oregon’s 36 counties have not experienced a COVID death. They are: Clatsop, Gilliam, Lake, Sherman, Tillamook and Wheeler.
