Oregon economic rebound tied to vaccine arrival

The trend continued on Wednesday, with the economists saying that the revenue for the state budget for the remainder of the current fiscal period through June 2021 and for the following duo of two-year budgets would remain essentially flat. That would leave little room for new programs or tax cuts, but head-off more draconian measures. The state would then start to see revenue edge up again in the budget that would end in the summer of 2024.

Even those timelines could be disrupted by events that are difficult to factor into an economic model.

Trends show a surge in COVID-19 infections that could bring wider shutdowns of the economy that could cripple businesses, lead to more layoffs and cut into the revenue that the state depends on to provide services.

Congress so far has failed to pass a stimulus package to help states, businesses and residents bridge the gap between when the last benefits run out in December. With consumer confidence crippled by fear of infection, the economic hit would be hard until a vaccine arrived with a chance for a return to something close to normalcy.

Without help, Oregon would have to grind out the first three to four months of the year on it's own.