Oregon employers in line for unemployment payroll tax cut

Notices of 2022 tax rates will go out to employers starting Nov. 15.

Oregon's schedules are designed to provide reserves to cover at least 18 months during an economic downturn. The schedules reduce taxes during a downturn and increase during a recovery.

Employers are assigned a tax rate within the annual schedule based on their "experience rating," which hinges on the number of former employees who go on to draw benefits. Normally, when a significant number of employees are paid off, an employer's rating goes up and its unemployment payroll taxes go up the following year.

The 2021 legislation still allows replenishment of the trust fund, but it does these other things to lessen the effects on employers:

• The look-back period for the fund is extended from 10 to 20 years, and it now omits 2020 and 2021 (high-usage years for many employers) from the calculations. Without the changes, the state agency would have had to incorporate 2020 and 2021 into its calculations of trust fund targets for the future. This change enabled the agency's shift from schedule 4 to 3 for 2022.