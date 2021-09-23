Oregon Firefighters protest regulations for unvaccinated Corvallis first responders

"We do have the same concerns." said Desiree Barringer, a Lebanon firefighter. "We don't know exactly what's going to come down with our religious exemptions. A concern for us is that we are going to be in the same boat as these guys.”

Lebanon currently has three first responders that have requested exemptions, said Barringer who has been an engineer and paramedic with Lebanon Fire Department for 13 years.

“We had a lot more but people are getting nervous,” said Barringer. “We had a lot of single income fathers that were really stressed about being able to provide for their families. They just went and did it out of duress and I think that's very unfortunate and unfair.”

In Albany there are nine or 10 firefighters who have requested exemptions, said Albany firefighter Charlie Williams.

"I’m here because I'm against forced vaccines,” Williams said. “It has to do with my faith. In all these vaccines they've used aborted fetal cells in either the manufacturing or testing and that's something I cannot condone based on my religion."