Oregon Freeze Dry donates Mountain House meals to mid-valley

“We recognize the strain that the outbreak is putting on the systems in place to help those most in need. While it’s a small token compared to the sacrifices made by the recipients of these meals, we feel that providing comforting, nutritious food to those who need and deserve it most is simply the right thing to do,” Bechtel said.

Though education is taking place via distance learning, that doesn’t eliminate the food and personal hygiene needs of many students, said Superintendent Ryan Noss of the Corvallis School District. “Nearly 500 families are benefiting from this type of outreach through the delivery of food pantry bags during this extended school closure period,” Noss said in the OFD news release.

McCambridge said that the Mountain House product is particularly useful for those without housing. “It’s light. It’s not heavy like canned goods are, and the expiration date is years in the future, so it’s really suited for crisis and disasters,” he added.

Samaritan Health Services is making its meals available to all its employees throughout Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties, said Ian Rollins, marketing and communications director for the organization in Benton County.