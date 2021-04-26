Oregon gets 6th congressional district — but where?

Oregon will add a sixth congressional seat in the 2022 election, the U.S. Census announced Monday.
Where it will go is to be determined. Monday's announcement is the apportionment of the 435 House seats to the states. Based on population changes in the past 10 years, states can gain or lose seats.
Oregon is one of the winners, receiving its first new congressional seat in 40 years.
Among the losers is California, which will have to give up one of its 53 seats in Congress — the first time in its history it hasn't gained seats or stayed the same.
Six other states will get new seats. Texas gets two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina each received one new seat.
Besides California, states that lost a seat were New York, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Democrats currently hold a 218-212 majority in the House. Five seats are vacant.
How the district lines will be drawn differs from state-to-state. Oregon is among 33 states where the legislature controls all or most of the process. Eight states — including California and Washington — use independent commissions to do redistricting. Two do a mix.
Data from the U.S. Census required to draw districts that meet federal and state voting rights laws won't arrive until late August or September, up to six months behind schedule. Census officials said the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the counting of the population and the ability of staff to compile the numbers.
The Oregon Supreme Court ruled April 9 that the Legislature will have until Sept. 27 to submit maps for the state House and Senate seats, as well as congressional districts.
If they cannot agree on new districts, legislative districts would be drawn by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, while congressional seats would be determined by a special judicial panel. If Fagan's maps are found wanting under legal review, the Oregon Supreme Court would draw the lines itself.
Bend had the largest population growth in Oregon — about 25% — over the past decade.
The other largest concentration of growth was the ring of suburbs around Portland, with Gresham, Troutdale and Sandy in the east showing strong population increases, with less dense population growth in the southeast towards Estacada.
On the west side, smaller but dense clusters of growth are in Beaverton, Newberg, Tigard, and to the northeast, St. Helens.
Congressional candidates do not have to be residents of the district they represent and reapportionment has led to "district shopping" for congressional seats.
One name to take out of the mix for Oregon's new congressional seat is Gov. Kate Brown, according to her longtime political consultant Thomas Wheatley. He said after the census announcement that Brown is not interested in running for the seat.