Oregon GOP: Republican vs Republican in U.S. Capitol controversy

Oregon House Republicans disowned an official Oregon Republican Party claim that the riot at the U.S. Capitol was a "false flag" operation by Democrats to politically damage then-President Donald Trump.

A two-page screed featured a "resolution" calling 10 Republicans who voted for the impeachment of President Trump "traitors." It claimed the mob of Trump supporters who smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol in a riot that left five dead and 140 police officers injured was a Democratic conspiracy to set-off the "sham" impeachment. The episode was likened to the 1933 burning of the German Reichstag in Berlin by Nazis, who then blamed the fire on others. They called for a "patriot network" to advance their claims.

"Democrats and their enablers are trying to falsely assign blame to the peaceful protesters present that day," the state GOP said.

The hyperbolic language, embrace of dark conspiracies, and invocation of Nazism was an inflammatory brew quickly picked up by the Washington Post, CNN, and Britain's Guardian newspaper. Twitter and Facebook spread the story around the globe.

In an extraordinarily swift and unanimous rebuke, the 23 members of the House Republican caucus signed a letter rejecting the Oregon Republican Party's official statement.