Oregon governor race: New York Times columnist forms fundraising group

Nicholas Kristof, New York Times columnist and author, is the latest person to take an official step into the wide-open 2022 race for governor of Oregon.

Kristof filed Tuesday to create a campaign committee. Eight Democrats, counting Kristof, and 12 Republicans have established committees that enable them to raise money for the May 17, 2022, primary election. The candidacy filing deadline is March 8.

Minor parties follow a different nomination procedure that will qualify candidates for the general election ballot after the primary.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is barred by term limits from seeking re-election. She will have been governor almost two full terms, minus the 38 days that John Kitzhaber served of his fourth term before he resigned in 2015 amid an ethics scandal, when she leaves office on Jan. 9, 2023.

Brown was secretary of state when she succeeded Kitzhaber. She was elected in 2016 for the two years remaining in Kitzhaber's fourth term, and re-elected in 2018 for a term on her own.

Kristof, 62, was born in Oregon and raised on a farm in Yamhill County that is still within his family. He lists an address in Yamhill as his residence.