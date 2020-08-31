Oregon governor unveils unified law enforcement plan for Portland's violence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After three months of Portland attempting to go it alone on the handling of nightly violence, Gov. Kate Brown on Sunday released a master plan that involves city, county state and federal resources.

The goal is to stem violence while protecting free speech.

"We all must come together — elected officials, community leaders, all of us — to stop the cycle of violence," Brown said. "But this is only the first step. Real change will come from the hard work to achieve racial justice. And it starts with all of us listening to each other and working together."The governor's unified law enforcement plan comes one day after a clash with right-wing and left-wing protesters ended with one man dead. Initial reports indicated the man may have been connected to Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group that has staged violent protests in Portland for years.

State Police troopers will continue their standard practice of wearing body cameras to allow for the documentation of their activities, Brown said Sunday. Portland Police do not employ body cameras.

• Brown is asking the Clackamas and Washington County sheriff's offices and the city of Gresham Police Department to support Portland Police with personnel and resources to keep the peace and to protect free speech.