Oregon Health Authority has backlog of unprocessed COVID-19 reports

There were 970 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Oregon Health Authority. There were four new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,889. No new deaths reported in Linn or Benton counties.

The OHA says in a press release that the number of new cases is lower than expected and likely doesn’t represent the total number of new cases.

“The number of new COVID-19 cases reported today is lower than expected because a technical issue has created a backlog of unprocessed reports,” the release states. “Local public health departments and OHA are working through the backlog of unprocessed reports.”

In Benton County, there were 11 new cases reported, while Linn County reported 8. There were 496 Oregonians hospitalized with the disease, according to OHA data, which is 39 more than the previous day’s report. There are 135 patients in ICU beds, one more than the previous day’s report.

There were 6,980 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine added to the state’s registry and the seven-day running average is 5,210 per day. Oregon has now vaccinated 2,512,046 people, with 186,600 people still partway through their vaccination series.

