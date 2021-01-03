Oregon hits 1,500 COVID-19 deaths

Oregon reached another grim milestone during the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, when the state reported its 1,500th COVID-19 death.
The Oregon Health Authority announced 1,421 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths on Sunday.
Linn County had 11 of the new cases and Benton County had nine. No deaths were reported in the mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday’s update.
Oregon has had 117,745 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
Since March, Linn County has had 32 deaths and 2,731 cases. Benton County has had 11 deaths and 1,394 cases during the pandemic, according to OHA data.
In the past week, Linn County has added 189 cases, while Benton County had 98 additional instances of the illness. There were no COVID-19 deaths reported in either county in the last seven days.
Oregon saw 73 COVID-19 deaths and 8,020 cases of the disease in the last week.
The OHA also reported on Sunday that 48,725 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. All vaccinations have occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and local public health authorities.
So far, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
On Sunday, 483 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which was 15 more than Saturday. Of those, 109 were in intensive care unit beds, which is the same figure as Saturday.
A week ago, Oregon had nine more COVID-19 patients hospitalized, but four fewer in ICUs across the state.
The following Oregon counties reported cases on Sunday: Baker (3); Clackamas (202); Clatsop (6); Columbia (14); Coos (20); Crook (4); Curry (6); Deschutes (37); Douglas (3); Harney (2); Hood River (5); Jackson (115); Jefferson (65); Josephine (30); Lane (58); Lincoln (1); Malheur (2); Marion (221); Morrow (9); Multnomah (189); Polk (31); Tillamook (7); Umatilla (91); Union (6); Wallowa (2); Wasco (1); Washington (212); and Yamhill (59).
Those whose deaths were reported on Sunday all had underlying health conditions. They were: an 82-year-old Coos County man; a 76-year-old Marion County man; an 88-year-old Marion County woman; a 77-year-old Polk County woman; an 81-year-old Polk County man; a 79-year-old Polk County woman; a 77-year-old Union County woman; and an 88-year-old Washington County woman.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon, the United State has had 349,246 COVID-19 deaths and 20.3 million cases of the illness during the pandemic.
