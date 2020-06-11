Oregon hits new record in COVID-19 infections; Brown pauses reopening

The Centers for Disease Control reported Thursday that there have been 2 million cases in the United States, with 113,000 deaths.

Allen said that so far, the mass Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Portland and smaller marches in other Oregon cities have not shown an increase in infection rates. Allen said health officials would continue to monitor the numbers as people who are infected with COVID-19 can go two weeks before symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath.

Allen said there were three scenarios going forward:

• If the growth in infections remains under 10 percent, the number of daily new cases would remain around 100, a manageable total for the health care system. The reopening process could continue to move forward.

• A rate of up to 20 percent would mean infections could rise as high as 270 per day by July. The state and counties would have to review why the numbers are up and take action to bring the growth down.

• If the numbers rise by more than 30 percent, Allen said health officials worry about an uncontrollable growth in the virus that could overwhelm the health care system, especially hospitals. Reopening measures would have to be curtailed or reversed.

"We don't see evidence of that kind of trend emerging," Allen said.

