Oregon House expels Rep. Nearman for role in Capitol breach

"I know you have all made your decision. This has not been a fair process," he said.

He instead laid blame on Kotek, Senate President Peter Courtney, and the six members of the special committee, among others for the Capitol closure.

"The easy thing is to expel me," he said. "I suspect that is what you are going to do. But to be clear, I am going to be expelled for letting the public into the public's building."

He made similar arguments Thursday night during a 3-minute speech to the full House. He mentioned the constitutional requirement that legislative proceedings be open, but the Oregon Constitution allows the Legislature to define how it will do so. He said while other public places have gradually reopened — mostly because COVID-19 vaccinations have increased and infection rates have dropped — the Capitol remains closed.

"You can let this be tried in the media and come down to summary judgment on the floor, like we are doing here," he said. "You can choose to skip the House committee and just do it now. There is no reason to hear both sides and have at least something resembling due process."