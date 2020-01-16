Oregon joins suit to block federal rule that would cut food stamps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The program helps feed about 586,000 people in Oregon, according to a declaration in the lawsuit by Daniel Haun, director of self-sufficiency programs at the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Of that group, about 21,800 could be impacted by the rule change proposed by the federal government.

“The food stamp program … has helped vulnerable Oregonians for over 40 years,” Rosenblum said in a statement Thursday. “It is hard to fathom why the federal government wants to punish thousands of adults in some of the most employment-impacted areas of our state — people who may not be able to find jobs — by taking away their access to food.”

In 2019, the state received waivers for 23 counties and seven reservations, Haun said. Under the rule change, only six counties would get the waivers that allow residents to be eligible for benefits beyond the standard three months.

The typical person who could be affected by the impending rule — 18- to 49-year-olds with no dependents or disabilities — receives $166 to $186 in food assistance each month, Haun said.