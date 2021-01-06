Oregon lawmakers appalled by U.S. Capitol violence

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The tweet string went silent as protestors made their way up the stairs and into the Capitol shortly after the beginning of the debates in the House and Senate.

He later held a press conference on the phone from a "secure" room he and others had been moved to at an undisclosed location.

Merkley also said Trump and his supporters pushing the objections in Congress were responsible for inciting a riot that put all the lawmakers, staff and law enforcement in danger.

“That’s what we heard on the floor today — we should listen to the mob. And that’s why we should stop the election of Joe Biden," Merkley said. “It should never have come to this,” he said.

Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, who was sworn in as the new representative of Oregon's 2nd Congressional District just days earlier, had joined last month with fellow Republican representative-elects in a statement to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calling for an investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

"I have joined many of my colleagues in asking for a congressional investigation and review into what has happened in states where election irregularities have been observed," the statement said.