Oregon lawmakers clear civics requirement for high school grads

"It's also important that we talk about the history and the many people who contributed to the development of our country," Alonzo Leon, one of a record 12 members of color in the current Legislature, said. "These are people who for many years could not vote. I want to make sure those standards cover that piece of history."

Though Rep. Gerald "Boomer" Wright, R-Reedsport, also voted for the bill, he said lawmakers should be mindful of teaching priorities. Oregon graduation requirements cover two years of social studies — not necessarily civics, even though some districts already require it — in addition to four years in English and three years in math.

"When we require things in high school, there are only so many hours in the day," Wright, a retired teacher and school administrator, said. "Every time we require something, something is not taught that was previously taught. When we want to make sure our students get what we believe is necessary to continue this form of government and support this society, we must remember that when we add something, something disappears."

Only 24% of students in a 2018 National Assessment of Educational Progress — otherwise known as the nation's report card — were proficient or better in civics. The average score on civics was 153 of 300, largely unchanged from 150 (and 22% proficient) in 1998. Except for 2002, civics has been assessed every four years since then.

