Oregon Legislature: Converting motels to housing one step closer

The bill applies to buildings within urban growth boundaries, and outside areas zoned for heavy industrial use. They must have access to transportation, and be outside floodplains or other designated hazard areas.

Local governments can still apply other restrictions, such as building codes, occupancy limits and “reasonable” site and design standards.

Housing is defined as “affordable” if qualifying residents earn less than 60% of the area median income.

“Some of these facilities will remain shelters or transitional housing. But in other cases, the long-term use most needed by a community will be low-income housing,” Marsh said. “Hotels and motels that may not fit the bill for today’s travelers are the perfect place to provide people in crisis with stability and the support they need in order to move toward permanent housing.”

House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby spoke against the bill.

As a member of the Legislature’s Emergency Board, she voted Oct. 23 for $30 million for Project Turnkey in wildfire-affected areas and $35 million for Project Turnkey in other areas. (The board rejected the latter amount then, but reversed itself and approved it on Nov. 9.)