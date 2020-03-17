Oregon Legislature is expected to convene to take up the coronavirus outbreak

With the continued outbreak of COVID-19 straining Oregon’s economy and health care systems, legislative leaders are calling for a special legislative session to allocate money and pass laws to ease the outbreak’s impact.

However, with the federal government still finalizing its response and as the situation continues to change daily it’s not clear what shape the session will take.

“This is dynamic,” said Republican Senate Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. “We don’t know how bad this is going to get.”

Earlier this week, legislative leaders from both parties issued statements calling for a special session but didn’t include details such as the date, how long legislators would meet or what specifically they would work on.

During a press call on Tuesday, Gov. Kate Brown said that the Legislature is likely a week or two away from convening. In her eyes, there are two main pieces that need to be addressed: financial relief for workers and business owners, and the needs of Oregon’s healthcare systems and the workers responding to the outbreak.