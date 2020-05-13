Oregon Legislature preps for unprecedented special session

Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, said discussions include possibly amending rules so that the lawmaker's offices, adjacent to the House and Senate chambers would be temporarily included in the definition of "the floor" of the chamber.

The move would allow legislators to stay sequestered in their offices, but counted as present to establish the two-thirds quorum required in each chamber to convene. Lawmakers could then take turns going into the chambers in small groups to make statements, motions and vote.

"Maybe no more than 10 or so at any given time would be in the chamber," Zika said.

Zika said that he planned to go to Salem for the session, but that some older members he declined to name have expressed concerns about exposing themselves to the virus. Several senators and representatives fall into the "at-risk" category of those over 60 years old and/or having underlying conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and other conditions.

"I think most of us are ready to go," Zika said "There has been some concern expressed, but everybody will make their own choice whether to go. We don't need everyone, we just need a quorum."

Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell, D-Astoria, one of the Legislature's younger members, said she will go.