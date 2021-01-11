Oregon Legislature returns to the Capitol

Weber said she hoped that lawmakers won't depend on virtual public hearings for the entire session.

"When we went to online learning in Tillamook County, we lost a lot of kids," she said. "Not everyone has access to the internet. I think if public hearings are all online, we'll have the same problem. People without access to the internet won't be able to testify. That doesn't sound like government 'by the people and for the people,'" she said.

Weber, 74, is also among a significant number of legislators who, because of their age, are in at-risk categories for severe illness or death if they become infected with COVID-19. No Oregon legislator was infected during three short special sessions at the Capitol during the pandemic. But the longer regular session will mean more exposure.

Nationwide, 138 state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 and seven have died through last Friday, according to a list compiled the political website Ballotpedia.

Weber said she plans to introduce legislation to improve broadband internet service and overhaul the Employment Department so that logjams of benefits won't happen again.