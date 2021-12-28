 Skip to main content
Oregon logs 1,900 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Covid 19 Vaccine stock 20
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,900 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and eight new coronavirus-related related deaths in Tuesday’s report, Dec. 28.

This brings the cumulative number of cases in the state to 416,020. The death toll now stands at 5,631.

Linn County recorded 33 new cases, bringing the running total in the county to 15,816. The county also logged one new death.

We hear it every day experts telling Americans to get vaccinated and get that booster shot as well, but that's not as easy as it once was. According to the Walgreens website, vaccine appointments are booked out weeks in advance.So when Englewood, Colorado, mother Brooke Clanton found appointments for her two children's second doses, she didn't hesitate to book them."Our goal is to keep them in school this year as much as possible, so it just makes that more doable," Clanton said.  But that excitement quickly turned to disappointment when she received an email hours before they were going to get their shots.Walgreens had canceled her kids' appointments with no explanation. "I went into the store, because they weren't answering their phone to ask, and they told me that they were stopping vaccinations as of noon that day and were shutting down. They weren't going to be administering them moving forward."Clanton said she was told it was because of staffing shortages. In a statement, a spokesperson for Walgreens says, "We have adjusted pharmacy hours in a limited number of stores to accommodate current staffing needs, while also working to ensure minimal disruption to our customers. Our team members work with patients to reschedule any impacted vaccination appointments at these stores as quickly as possible."Desperate to get her kids fully vaccinated, Clanton got them their shots at a mobile vaccine clinic in Englewood giving her kids an extra layer of protection, she said and giving her peace of mind.

She was the state’s 5,630th COVID-19-related death, according to OHA. The 53-year-old woman tested positive Dec. 10 and died Dec. 26 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underling conditions is being confirmed.

The county’s death toll is now 206.

Benton County logged 30 new cases, making the cumulative number in the county 6,640. No new deaths were reported; that county's total remains at 43.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: There are 398 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, 17 more than the last report. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, three more than the previous data.

With 58 unoccupied adult ICU beds across the state, Oregon's hospitals have a 9% availability. Three hundred seventeen available adult non-ICU beds means an 8% availability.

The issue is tighter locally. The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 2% of adult ICU beds available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 13,316 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 15,920 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, about 3 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.76 million people have completed a vaccine series.

The state has set a goal to get 1 million residents boosted. With 154,197 Oregonians boosted, 845,803 more are needed to reach that goal, according to the Oregon Health Authority. 

National numbers: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 441,278 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 52.8 million.

The CDC also logged 1,627 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 816,239.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

