Oregon logs 29 more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,123 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The total number of cases in the state is 368,694 and the death toll is 4,405.

In Tuesday’s report, OHA reported Oregon’s 4,341st COVID-19-related death was identified as an out-of-state resident, so the total number of deaths was adjusted to reflect this.

Benton County recorded 10 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,732. The county’s cumulative number of deaths remains at 31.

Linn County logged 40 new instances of the virus, bringing the running total to 13,537. There was also one new death in the county, according to OHA. There have been 133 COVID-19 related deaths in Linn County.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: There are 537 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state, which is three fewer than the last report. There are also 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. This is two more than the previously released data.