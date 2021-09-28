Oregon logs 41 new COVID-19 related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,658 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases for the state is 326,191. The agency also logged 41 new deaths, making Oregon’s death toll 3,750.

Linn County recorded 68 new instances of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11,121.

The OHA weekend report stated that there were two Linn County COVID-related deaths. More information was released Tuesday morning regarding those deaths.

One of the Linn County COVID-related deaths was a 74-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 22. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The other death was a 61-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 27. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The total number of deaths for the county is 91.

Benton County recorded 22 new cases, which makes the running total 4,815. There were also two COVID-related deaths in Benton County reported over the weekend.