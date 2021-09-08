Oregon logs 47 new COVID-19 related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,352 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 47 new deaths.
The cumulative total number of cases for the state is now 291,978 and the death toll in Oregon is 3,373.
Linn County logged 118 new instances of the virus, making the total number of recorded cases in the county 9,266. The total number of deaths for Linn County is 84.
Benton County reported 40 new cases, leading to a total of 4,309 COVID-19 cases to date. The number of cumulative deaths in the county is 23.
Here is a look at more COVID news from OHA and federal reports.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state is 1,138. This is two fewer than the previous report. There are 297 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than the last log.
There are 43 available adult ICU beds in the state, making for 7% availability. There are also 343 available adult non-ICU beds, which is an 8% availability.
Vaccinations
OHA reported that 7,437 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of these 4,775 were administered on Tuesday, 2,201 were initial doses and 1,993 were second doses. The remaining 2,698 doses were administered on previous days but entered into the registry on Tuesday.
The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 8,641 per day.
According to OHA, 2.6 million people in the state have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 2.4 million people have completed the vaccine series.
National Numbers
On Wednesday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 109,127 new COVID-19 cases for the United States. The total number of cases for the country is now 40.3 million. The CDC logged 1,020 deaths related to the virus. The cumulative number of deaths in the United States is 649,299.
