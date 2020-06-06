Oregon loses 2 more lives to COVID-19, Linn-Benton sees no new cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state's death toll at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic has now reached 163, the Oregon Health Authority announced Saturday.

As of midnight, the OHA reported 93 new confirmed or presumptive cases of the disease brought on by the novel coronavirus — the state's caseload is now 4,662, with 331 cases in the past four days.

Linn and Benton counties did not see an increase in COVID-19 cases on Saturday. There have been a total 124 cases in Linn and 62 in Benton. The area overall has lost 14 lives to the disease thus far, nine in Linn and five in Benton.

The two fatalities announced Saturday were a 70-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, both in Multnomah County. Both died in their residences and both had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.

The OHA also noted that over 20,000 people statewide were tested in the week ending Friday, which is above the state's weekly goal of 15,000. Of those tests, 3.1% came back positive, which is below the national average of 11%.

For more information, visit oregon.gov/oha.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

