Oregon: Masking in schools is permanent rule until further notice

In light of the surge in omicron variant COVID-19 cases, Oregon Health Authority officials said Friday, Jan. 28 they would move to file permanent rules for masking indoors in K-12 schools, as well as requirements for school staff to be vaccinated.

These rules replace the temporary rules that were set to expire Friday, according to a news release from the agency. The permanent rules will be in place until officials determine when it is safe to lift the mask requirement in schools.

At a news conference, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said that while the rules are permanent, OHA can loosen or rescind them as conditions change, particularly with hospitalizations.

"What we know right now is that those numbers are still increasing but are anticipated to peak soon – within the next week to week and a half – and then are anticipated to come down rather quickly,” he said.

The OHA announcement comes one week after Alsea School District Superintendent and Oregon gubernatorial candidate Marc Thielman announced that his district would no longer require masks in indoor or outdoor school settings, except for when riding a bus.

Alsea schools still have yet to comply with the mask mandate, which could result in the district losing COVID-19 relief funding until they come back into compliance.

In addition to the school rules, on Monday, OHA is expected to require health care workers to wear masks, and for health care workers in most settings to be fully vaccinated.

The temporary rule that requires masks in indoor settings is set to expire Feb. 8, and officials may continue that rule if they feel the need to do so. OHA can loosen or rescind rules as they see fit, depending on the current surge of the virus.

Sidelinger added that the drop in hospitalizations is likely to happen quicker than during the Delta surge in fall 2021, as the length of stay and the amount of critical care needed for patients is less.

“So I would anticipate, in the coming weeks to month and a half, that we will see a significant decrease in the number of people with COVID in the hospital,” he said, “and at that time it’ll be a time to start talking about ‘Can we move from a requirement for masks in indoor public spaces to a recommendation for certain populations or in certain communities where rates are higher?’”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

