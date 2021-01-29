Oregon new COVID cases below 1,000 for 13th straight day

Oregon is continuing its downward trend of new COVID-19 cases.

Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority indicated that there are 976 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. It marks the 13th consecutive day the state has reported fewer than 1,000 cases.

In addition, OHA modeling shows that if state residents continue to follow the prevention protocols, the total could dip to 420 cases per day in the coming weeks.

The new cases lifts the state’s total to 141,729, with eight new deaths bringing the fatalities total to 1,938. No information on the county of origin was available for the deaths. All of them involved individuals 60 and older.

Linn County added 26 new cases and now has 3,289, with 50 deaths. Benton County added 27 for a total of 1,891 and 14 deaths.