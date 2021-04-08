Oregon official: Feeling we're at pandemic 'finish line' driving increase in COVID-19 cases

Oregon is six to eight weeks away from having availability of vaccinations equal demand. By late May or early June, there will be more vaccine than people seeking shots, OHA reported. It took from late December to March 3 for 1 million shots to be put in Oregonians' arms. The state passed two million shots this week, just a month later. The state has topped 40,000 shots per day three times now and is averaging about 35,000 daily shots. Most are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two doses given about a month apart.

Senior demand for vaccine is waning. Older people made up the vast majority of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon, and the rest of the nation. Allen said over 70 percent of people 70 and older have been vaccinated, with the 30% unvaccinated including those who declined to get shots. But as the age groups drop, the demand is slowing. Only 65% of residents 65-69 have been vaccinated. In some rural parts of Oregon, the number is under 50%. While the inability to get to a vaccination site accounts for some of the lower than expected figure, there is a significant portion of the age group that does not want to get vaccinated now, vaccinated at all, or are waiting for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"That seems to have semi-topped out" Allen said of demand in some areas.