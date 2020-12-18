Oregon passes 100,000 virus cases

Oregon has passed the 100,000 mark for coronavirus cases.
State health officials announced Friday the addition of 1,390 new and presumptive COVID cases, which brings the state’s case load to 100,308.
The Oregon Health Authority report also noted 21 new deaths, which brings Oregon’s total to 1,304.
“While this significant number reflects how widely the novel coronavirus has spread within our communities, I want to acknowledge every Oregonian who has been affected by this pandemic and thank the vast majority of Oregonians who’ve taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Rachael Banks, OHA’s public health director.
“COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard.”
The neighboring states of Idaho and Nevada, both of which have fewer residents than Oregon, have reported more total cases — more than 125,000 for Idaho and 194,000 for Nevada. Oregon also has the 44th lowest level of average daily cases among all states, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Linn County reported 43 new cases, bringing its total to 2,275, with 31 deaths. Benton County reported 34 new cases. Its total is now 1,190, with nine deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (7), Clackamas (117), Clatsop 6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (59), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (29), Jackson (76), Jefferson (27), Josephine (30), Klamath (62), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (7), Malheur (17), Marion (153), Morrow (4), Multnomah (200), Polk (18), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (59), Union (1), Wasco (30), Washington (221), Yamhill (18).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
There were no mid-valley deaths among the 21 new fatalities reported by the OHA. Multnomah and Josephine County reported three apiece, with two each in Clackamas, Marion and Washington. The individuals ranged in age between 62 and 95. All of the fatalities either had underlying medical conditions or such confirmations remained pending.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is 12 fewer than in Thursday’s report. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Thursday’s report.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times, the OHA says. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of the hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in the data and may further limit bed capacity.
