Oregon public records council shores up support for independence

During public testimony, Stayton City Councilor Jordan Ohrt said she supported more independence for the council and the advocate. Former Public Records Advocate Ginger McCall, who resigned in September 2019, also opposed the amendments. “One thing I’d point out to be wary of is that the language in the amendment says the council and ‘vet and review’ proposals by others. Having that language in there could be interpreted as limited, so that then council is not placed or positioned to propose legislation on its own,” McCall told the council.

Independence for the public records advocate and the council was particularly important because of the situation surrounding McCall’s exit. In a letter to Brown last September, McCall cast light on disagreements she had with Brown’s top attorney, Misha Isaak, over whether it was the advocate’s responsibility to be a member of the governor’s team or an independent authority.

“If the advocate were to represent the interests of an elected official while allowing the council and the public to believe that she is acting independently, that would be both unethical and particularly inappropriate for an office that was founded to promote transparency,” McCall wrote.

Lawmakers created the office of the public records advocate in 2017 to increase transparency in state and local government. It also was designed to mediate disputes over public records. Brown proposed the advocate and the council as a way to increase state transparency after ascending to the governor's office when former Gov. John Kitzhaber resigned.

