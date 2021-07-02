Oregon reaches 70% adult vaccination rate

Oregon reached its 70% benchmark for adults in Oregon receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today, two days after the June 30 target date, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The OHA tracks vaccine totals using the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, which actually shows Oregon as just shy of the mark. However, federal numbers have lagged behind the extra doses being reported by local pharmacies. OHA says that the additional 2,900 backlogged doses in Oregon’s inventory have not yet been added to the federal total and, therefore, puts the state at its 70% milestone.

“The 70% adult vaccination goal means we have a better chance to sustain a safe reopening,” said OHA Director Pat Allen in a press release. “The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines continue to drive down new cases, hospitalizations and deaths in our state.”

However, officials stressed that the pandemic isn’t over, and the next goal is to reach and 80% vaccination rate.

“COVID-19 hasn’t gone away,” Allen’s statement says. “It’s our goal to vaccinate eight in 10 people across Oregon, particularly adults in communities of color and other under-vaccinated groups.”