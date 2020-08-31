Oregon reaches lowest COVID-19 positive weekly test percentage since June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported one more death from COVID-19 and 162 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease in the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

The state’s death toll is now 459, while the case total has reached 26,713. There were four new cases reported in Linn County and none in Benton County.

The 162 new cases are the lowest daily total since 146 were reported on June 29 and the first time the number has been under 200 since Aug. 17, when 192 cases were announced.

The OHA’s weekly testing summary shows that 4.4% of those tested in the week ending last Saturday, Aug. 29, were positive for coronavirus. That’s the state’s lowest percentage since 3.9% tested positive for the week ending June 20.

For the week ending Aug. 1, the state had a 6.2% positive rate, the highest percentage since late March.

OHA reports, as of early Monday morning, there were 136 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state who were hospitalized. Of those, 43 were in intensive care and 24 were on ventilators. The state had 789 ventilators available.