Oregon reaches lowest COVID-19 positive weekly test percentage since June

The Oregon Health Authority reported one more death from COVID-19 and 162 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease in the 24-hour period ending at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
The state’s death toll is now 459, while the case total has reached 26,713. There were four new cases reported in Linn County and none in Benton County.
The 162 new cases are the lowest daily total since 146 were reported on June 29 and the first time the number has been under 200 since Aug. 17, when 192 cases were announced.
The OHA’s weekly testing summary shows that 4.4% of those tested in the week ending last Saturday, Aug. 29, were positive for coronavirus. That’s the state’s lowest percentage since 3.9% tested positive for the week ending June 20.
For the week ending Aug. 1, the state had a 6.2% positive rate, the highest percentage since late March.
OHA reports, as of early Monday morning, there were 136 suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients in the state who were hospitalized. Of those, 43 were in intensive care and 24 were on ventilators. The state had 789 ventilators available.
Oregon’s other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (14), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (6), Lane (15), Lincoln (1) Malheur (9), Marion (36), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Umatilla (6), Wasco (1) and Washington (25).
Oregon’s 459th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive Aug. 25 and died Aug. 26 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported there have been 182,622 COVID-19 deaths and 5,972,356 total cases of the disease in the United States.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.