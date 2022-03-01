Oregon records 26 COVID-19 related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority recorded 741 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in its report issued Tuesday, March 1.

This brings the total number of cases in the state 694,649 since the pandemic began. Oregon also logged 26 new COVID-19-related deaths, making the state’s death toll 6,648.

Linn County recorded 27 cases in Tuesday’s report. The cumulative number of cases in the county is 25,976. One new Linn County deaths was reported. The county’s death toll is now 231.

Benton County reported 12 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 14,792. No new deaths were reported in the county. The death total in Benton County is 61.

Hospitalizations: There are 460 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, 19 fewer than the previous report. There are 74 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 10 fewer than the last data.

The 106 available adult ICU beds makes for a 16% availability rate. There are 383 available adult non-ICU beds, a 9% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has six adult ICU beds available and 29 adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 6,098 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 3,751 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, around 3.16 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus and about 2.86 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 91,972 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 78.8 million.

The CDC also logged 1,985 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 947,882.

Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_

