Oregon records 41 new COVID-19 related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority recorded 41 new COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Tuesday; Oregon’s death toll is now 4,226.

OHA also logged 1,366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. This brings the cumulative number of cases to 353,368.

Linn County reported 60 new case in the county, bringing the running number to 12,672. There are 126 cumulative deaths in Linn County.

Benton County recorded 44 new cases, raising the number of cases in the county to date to 5,419. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county is 31.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hospitalizations: There are 562 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state. This is one more than the previous report. There are 130 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, 10 less than Monday’s report.

OHA reported that there are 56 available adult ICU beds, making for an 8% availability. There are also 292 available adult non-ICU beds, a 7% availability.

Availability is tighter locally. The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 3% of adult ICU beds available and 1% of adult non-ICU beds available.