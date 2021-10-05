Oregon records 44 new COVID-19 related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing Oregon’s pandemic death toll to 3,867.

OHA also recorded 1,650 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, bringing the state total to 336,598.

Linn County reported 71 new instances of the virus. This brings the county’s total number of cases to 11,701. The cumulative number of deaths in the county is 99.

Benton County logged 14 new cases, making the cumulative number of cases 5,012. The total number of deaths to date is 30.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and federal reports:

Hospitalizations: There were 733 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Tuesday. This is 36 less than the previous report on Monday. There are 186 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 21 less than Monday’s report.

There were 67 available adult ICU beds. This is a 9% availability. There are also 291 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 7% availability. The region encompassing Linn and Benton counties has 8% adult ICU beds available and 3% adult non-ICU beds available.