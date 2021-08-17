Oregon records highest number of COVID-19 cases for single day

Oregon has set a state record for the most COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, as well as a new record for hospitalizations due to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,941 new and presumptive COVID cases on Tuesday along with 15 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 245,758. OHA stated that the 2,941 cases includes new cases that were reported to some counties over the weekend.

Tuesday’s record breaks the previous high of 2,387 cases reported on Aug. 12. The increasing caseload comes in the wake of Oregon’s congressional delegation urging the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help the state handle the latest surge by providing additional medical personnel.

The Mid-Willamette Valley had almost 140 cases in the OHA’s daily update.

Linn County reported a record high 110 cases for the day. This breaks the previous record of 85 reported cases on Aug. 14. The total number of COVID cases in Linn County is 7,147.

Benton County recorded 29 new cases, bringing the county total to 3,795.

Here is a look at more news from the OHA and federal reports:

Deaths: