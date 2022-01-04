Oregon records highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

Oregon reached a new record number of single-day COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,540 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 44 new deaths in Tuesday’s report. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 435,453. The death toll is now 5,710.

Linn County logged 102 new instances of the virus, making the cumulative number of cases in the county 16,335. There were two new COVID-19-related deaths reported, but no further information was included in Tuesday's report.

Benton County also recorded 102 new cases. The total number in the county is 7,124. No new deaths were reported.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: Statewide, there are 510 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, a dozen more than the last report. Of them, 111 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care unit beds, seven more than the previously released data.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds across the state, which is a 9% availability. There are also 257 available adult non-ICU beds, making for a 6% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties continues to be more stressed, with 3% availability for adult ICU beds and 1% for adult non-ICU beds.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 14,080 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 10,009 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, around 3 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.77 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 828,417 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 56.3 million.

The CDC also logged 1,559 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 825,106.

