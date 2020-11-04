Oregon records second-highest daily COVID-19 caseload

The Oregon Health Authority announced 597 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the second-highest daily total for the state since the start of the pandemic.
The mid-valley added a collective 13 cases, with Benton County recording two new cases and Linn reporting 11.
Oregon has now had 47,049 cases of COVID-19. Benton County has had 476 cases and six deaths associated with the disease, while Linn has had 934 cases and 17 deaths.
The state also reported its second-highest weekly caseload, with 3,542 cases recorded.
Statewide, between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, cases increased by 34% over the prior week. Deaths increased by 10, going from 27 to 37. Overall, OHA is reporting the virus has a mortality rate of 15.5 deaths per 100,000 Oregonians.
The state's positivity rate, meaning the percentage of people who tested positive out of all the people who were tested, reached 8.4%.
"This week’s report reflects the statewide trend of sharply rising cases, with 13 schools providing in-school instruction that had at least one case in a student or staff/volunteer that attended or worked during their infectious or exposure period," the weekly OHA report stated.
However, it said, schools were not a driving force in cases. More cases, OHA said, were appearing in schools because of wider community spread of the virus.
In Linn County, Regency Pacific Long Term Care and the Mennonite Home remained on the list of active outbreaks in care facilities and senior homes. Regency reported four cases, while the Mennonite Home reported seven. Bridgecreek Memory Care Community, also in Linn County, reported its first outbreak on Oct. 29, with 18 cases and one death.
Several workplace outbreaks in Linn County are still considered active, including George Pacific in Halsey, which reported one additional case from last week, bringing its total to 36 cases linked to the facility as of Wednesday.
Eagle Veneer's case count remained the same at 19, while Freres Lumber in Lyons added one case, for a total of 19. The Target distribution center in Albany, which was added to the list last week, saw an increase of two cases, going from five to seven.
The outbreak at Lebanon Community Hospital saw no change, reporting the same five cases.
The Lowe's Distribution Center outbreak in Lebanon, which peaked at 12 cases, has been reported as resolved.
Cases of outbreaks in schools and child care facilities included Linn County this week, with Punkin Seed Preschool in Lebanon reporting two cases as of Friday and Hamilton Creek School staying steady at one case.
The state also recorded four deaths on Wednesday, bringing Oregon's total to 705 people who have died due to the virus.
