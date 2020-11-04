Oregon records second-highest daily COVID-19 caseload

In Linn County, Regency Pacific Long Term Care and the Mennonite Home remained on the list of active outbreaks in care facilities and senior homes. Regency reported four cases, while the Mennonite Home reported seven. Bridgecreek Memory Care Community, also in Linn County, reported its first outbreak on Oct. 29, with 18 cases and one death.

Several workplace outbreaks in Linn County are still considered active, including George Pacific in Halsey, which reported one additional case from last week, bringing its total to 36 cases linked to the facility as of Wednesday.

Eagle Veneer's case count remained the same at 19, while Freres Lumber in Lyons added one case, for a total of 19. The Target distribution center in Albany, which was added to the list last week, saw an increase of two cases, going from five to seven.

The outbreak at Lebanon Community Hospital saw no change, reporting the same five cases.

The Lowe's Distribution Center outbreak in Lebanon, which peaked at 12 cases, has been reported as resolved.

Cases of outbreaks in schools and child care facilities included Linn County this week, with Punkin Seed Preschool in Lebanon reporting two cases as of Friday and Hamilton Creek School staying steady at one case.

The state also recorded four deaths on Wednesday, bringing Oregon's total to 705 people who have died due to the virus.