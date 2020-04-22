Oregon reopening likely gradual

“If somebody can show me that their area is ready, I’d love to see that,” he said. “Nobody has taken me up on that.”

Dannenhoffer said he could not forecast when any Oregon county would be ready.

“I think anybody who would try to project the future is being somewhat foolish, because we really have to see what happens with case counts. We have to see what happens with testing. We have to see what happens with PPE. These are all things that are out of anybody’s control,” he said, emphasizing that the views were his own and not those of the governor’s panel.

But Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair said it’s about time to responsibly start reopening the economy by allowing health practitioners to resume non-emergency procedures and letting restaurants, hairdressers and other businesses reopen with effective social distancing and related protective measures.

Adair said local businesspeople have come up with great ideas, which she was forwarding to the governor’s office.

“I really worry,” she said. “We have more people in Deschutes County on unemployment than a lot of other counties do.”

Adair was not fully reassured by a conference call that Brown had Monday with county commissioners across the state: “The first thing she said was that the virus was in charge, and I found that frustrating.”

Dick Hughes is a freelance journalist who has covered Oregon issues since 1976. Contact him at TheHughesisms@Gmail.com.

