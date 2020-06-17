Oregon reports 122 new COVID-19 cases

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daily COVID-19 cases in the state of Oregon remained higher than they were just a month ago, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting 122 new cases on Wednesday. The latest case load follows a record daily high of 278 cases on Tuesday.

Approximately 119 of Tuesday's cases were reported in Union County, where a La Grande church saw members testing positive after defying state orders regarding social distancing to hold regular services. It was unclear at the time of the daily report's release how many of the county's cases were being attributed to the church's gathering.

On Wednesday, in addition to the 122 new cases, one new death in the state was reported. Linn County's caseload as of Tuesday was 125 with 5,610 people tested. Benton County has 66 cases with 5,340 people tested.

Also on Wednesday, citing the increase in cases, Gov. Kate Brown allowed Multnomah County to enter Phase 1, but masks will be mandatory there as well as in Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Marion, Polk and Lincoln counties. Masks will be required in indoor public spaces like grocery stories.

To date, 184,139 people in Oregon have been tested for the virus with 6,007 testing positive.