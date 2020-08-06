Oregon reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 4 in mid-valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported 267 new confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including four in the mid-valley, and one death from the disease.

Oregon has now recorded a total of 20,225 cases and 339 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began early this year.

The latest fatality was an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County who had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.

Benton County reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 161 with six deaths. Linn County added three cases for a total of 265 with 10 deaths.

Multnomah County reported the most new cases on Thursday with 45, followed by Marion (33), Washington (30), Umatilla (27), Clackamas (22), Malheur (19), Jackson (16), Lane (12), Deschutes (12) and Jefferson (10). Fifteen other counties had case counts in the single digits.

Nationally, there have now been more than 4.8 million cases and over 157,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.