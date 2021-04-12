Oregon reports 294 new COVID cases, one death

Oregon added 294 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 17 in the mid-valley, and one new death attributed to the disease, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.

The state has recorded cumulative totals of 170,850 cases and 2,441 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Oregon’s latest fatality is a 47-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 22 and died Wednesday at Adventist Medical Center. She reportedly had underlying health conditions.

Benton County added two new cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 2,655 with 18 deaths. Linn added 15 cases and has a total of 4,024 with 61 deaths since the pandemic began.

Statewide, 177 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19, two fewer than Sunday, while the number in intensive care climbed by two to 48, OHA announced.

On the vaccination front, more than 1.4 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 916,207 are fully vaccinated, OHA reported Monday.