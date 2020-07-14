Oregon reports 380 new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported 380 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Tuesday, including five new cases across Linn and Benton counties.

Linn County now has a total of 184 people who have contracted the virus and 10 deaths, while Benton County has seen a total of 116 cases and six deaths. Given the number of negative tests reported for each county, the positive rate for both Linn and Benton fall below the current state rate of 5.8%. In Linn, the rate is 2.34% and in Benton, 1.75%.

Statewide, Oregon has now seen 12,805 people diagnosed with COVID-19 and 304,802 people tested. A total of 244 people have died, including the seven new deaths announced on Wednesday.

OHA reported that it expects cases to triple over the next three weeks and is awaiting the impacts of the social gatherings that took place over the Fourth of July holiday.