Oregon reports 43 new COVID deaths Saturday, 5th highest since start of pandemic

Oregon reported 43 new coronavirus deaths Saturday, the fifth highest single-day count since the start of the pandemic, including two in Benton County and one in Linn County.
The state also added 474 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 150,034 according to the Oregon Health Authority. The death toll in the state now stands at 2,137.
The Benton County deaths involved a 79-year-old Benton County man with underlying health conditions who died Jan. 4 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and a 61-year-old woman with underlying conditions who died Jan. 14 at her residence. The Linn County deaths was an 85-year-old Linn County man who died Jan. 18 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. Officials are still working to confirm the presence of underlying conditions.
The OHA also released details on the 38 deaths in Friday's report. Two of the fatalities were from Linn County, a 95-year-old man who died Jan 20 at his residence and an 85-year-old woman who died Dec. 7 at her residence.
In Benton County, 19 new cases were recorded in Saturday's report, pushing the county total to 2,171 cases since the pandemic began. In Linn County, 13 new cases were added, bringing the county total to 3,491. In Benton County, 16 total coronavirus deaths have been reported. In Linn County, there have been 54 total coronavirus deaths reported. The test positivity rate in Benton County was at 4.5%, compared to 1.6% in Linn County.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 11,783 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday, and 8,603 previously unrecorded doses were reported. Of the 885,250 doses distributed throughout Oregon, 669,988 have been administered. More than 475,000 people in Oregon have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of those, more than 189,000 people have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.
In Linn County, 12,625 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 997.6 per 10,000 people. Of those 12,625 people, 4,518 have received both doses, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Benton County, 12,980 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, amounting to 1,375.6 per 10,000 people. Of those 12,980 people, 4,402 have received both doses.
Coronavirus related hospitalizations increased by 14 on Saturday. The current total of coronavirus related hospitalizations is 216. Of the 216 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 49 are in intensive care unit beds, an increase of one from the previous day.
