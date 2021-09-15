Oregon reports 44 new COVID-19 deaths in Tuesday's report

There are 2,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 statewide cases in Tuesday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the state’s total to 303,532.

There are 44 new COVID-related deaths, bringing Oregon’s death toll to 3,490.

Linn County reported 69 new cases, bringing that county’s case total to 9,911. Benton County reported 29 new cases, bringing its total case number to 4,455. Neither county reported any deaths in Tuesday’s report.

Hospitalizations: There are 1,082 hospitalized patients across Oregon, which is seven more than yesterday. There are 288 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, also an increase from yesterday. There are 48 available adult-ICU beds out of 656, or 7% availability. There are 337 available non-ICU beds out of 4,282, or 8% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 8,392 new COVID-19 vaccination doses on Tuesday. As of that day, 2,685,261 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,443,376 people have completed a vaccine series.

National: There are 126,083 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases nationwide, bringing the U.S. case total to just over 41.2 million, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 989 new deaths, bringing the country’s death total to 660,380.

