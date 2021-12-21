Oregon reports 999 new COVID-19 cases

The Oregon Health Authority reported 999 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The state’s total number of cases now stands at 408,069. OHA also logged 25 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,559.

Benton County recorded 18 new cases. The cumulative number of cases in the county is 6,447. There were no new deaths reported. The county’s death toll is 42.

Linn County reported 46 new instances of the virus, bringing the number of cases in the county to 15,553. There was one new death reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 201.

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: There are 338 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 14 fewer than the last report. There are 85 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 16 fewer than the previous data.

There are 60 available adult ICU beds, which is a 9% availability. There are also 333 available adult non-ICU beds, an 8% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 6% of adult ICU beds available and 4% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 21,144 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday, Dec. 20. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 19,178 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, about 3 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and about 2.74 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 288,579 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 51 million.

The CDC also logged 1,373 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 805,112.

