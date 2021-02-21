Oregon reports low caseload on Sunday due to processing error

Oregon reported 111 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 and one new death from the illness on Sunday. Those figures, however, were artificially low due to a server error that resulted in a large number of laboratory results not being processed on Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The agency’s Monday report is expected to have higher than normal numbers due to the backlog.

Benton County added three cases in Sunday’s incomplete tally, while Linn County added one.

Oregon has had 2,155 COVID-19 deaths and 152,818 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Linn County has had 55 COVID-19 deaths and 3,534 cases during the pandemic, according to OHA data.

Benton County has had 16 deaths due to the disease and 2,252 cases since March.

Vaccination progress continues in Oregon, with the state recording 21,202 new doses to the state’s immunization registry on Sunday, according to the OHA.

So far, 802,404 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Oregon.

As of Sunday, nearly 925,000 vaccine doses have been delivered to sites across the state.