Oregon reports lowest daily COVID-19 case total since Oct. 19

1. Get Vaccinated Oregon is an eligibility and notification tool developed by Google in partnership with the state of Oregon. It can be found at Oregon’s oregon.gov website, or at getvaccinated.oregon.gov. The tool allows users to answer basic questions to learn if they are eligible and get linked to information about vaccinations in their counties. Users can sign up for alerts to get notified about vaccination events or find out when they may become eligible.

2. Vaccine information chat bot on the oregon.gov website allows anyone to find out if they’re eligible for a vaccine in Oregon or get answers to other questions about vaccines. The vaccine information chat bot also enables vaccine-eligible users who live in Clackamas, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah or Washington County to schedule vaccine appointments through local health care providers. OHA developed and offered this scheduling feature in direct response to requests from health care providers in the region. The vaccine information chat bot tool is an orange box that appears whenever a user accesses the covidvaccine.oregon.gov website.