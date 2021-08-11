Oregon reports nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases

Oregon reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as well as 1,991 new COVID-19 cases, with 50 of those from the mid-Willamette Valley.

Linn County added 38 new cases and Benton County added 12. Neither county had a death listed on Wednesday’s report.

Hospitalizations continue to increase in the state, and now stand at a new record of 665, which is 30 more than Tuesday. Of those, 172 patients were in intensive care unit beds, an increase of eight from Tuesday.

The state also announced that 5,936 new vaccinations were added to Oregon’s immunization registry. As of Wednesday, 2.53 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2.34 million people have completed COVID-19 vaccine series in the state.

The state’s pandemic death toll increased to 2,920, and the total caseload during the pandemic jumped to 234,393.

The deaths reported on Wednesday included three Douglas County residents, two Crook County residents, a Clackamas County resident, a Josephine County resident, and a Umatilla County resident.

Linn County has had 82 COVID-19 deaths and 6,757 instances of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since March 2020.

Benton County has had 22 COVID-19 deaths and 3,668 cases during the pandemic.